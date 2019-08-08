Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Hamel Associates Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 837,579 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 247,336 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares to 81,596 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 361,529 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 49,373 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd stated it has 11,761 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 4,509 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 17,388 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 233,655 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv reported 17,902 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 77,071 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,035 shares. Eastern Comml Bank owns 48,219 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 20,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares to 526,842 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 162,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,101 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Lc has invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster Fincl Bank N A invested in 0% or 1,749 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 1,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 99,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Creative Planning has 25,281 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 25,762 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 43,769 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants owns 19,000 shares. 333,955 are held by Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 14,441 shares. Citigroup reported 5,800 shares. 55,318 are held by Lpl Limited Com.

