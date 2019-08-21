Weiss Asset Management LP Position in Seabridge Gold (SA) Trimmed by $4.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peddock Capital Advisors Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 291,549 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 4.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,269 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 141,827 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.26 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,059 shares. Opus Management owns 35,000 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 34,568 shares. Mariner Limited Company reported 174,987 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. First Finance Bancorporation accumulated 0.15% or 17,490 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement owns 6,442 shares. Troy Asset invested in 0.6% or 213,576 shares. M&R Capital holds 3,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pure has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schaller Investment Group Incorporated Inc holds 8,950 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 14,984 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares to 53,321 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.