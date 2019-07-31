Weiss Asset Management LP Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Lowered by $304,500; Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Valuation Declined While Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $554,400 Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 135,204 shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 1.17 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 13,511 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 32,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hills Comml Bank And Tru Co owns 0.07% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 6,167 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 14,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 68,220 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited owns 36,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 328,078 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 115,500 are owned by Andra Ap. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,103 shares. Advsr Asset accumulated 105,523 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Commerce Lc has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 5,004 are held by Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares to 370,365 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, HRL, LB, BBY – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel Foods: Is It Worth $43 A Share? – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18 million for 28.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 511,280 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 662,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.