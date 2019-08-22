Weiss Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Lowered Holding by $48.43 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 313,345 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,327 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 44,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 4.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2018.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares to 12,743 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Natl Asset reported 56,195 shares stake. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 694,396 shares. Whitnell & has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,825 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore Com has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Creative Planning owns 25,281 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 18,227 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,672 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 406,486 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 22,469 are owned by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 194,410 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1,118 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 7,940 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 96,608 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 16,657 shares. 4.77 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,477 shares. Los Angeles Equity holds 0.23% or 717,198 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 15,677 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 318,838 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs stated it has 58,718 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Strategic Fin Svcs invested in 0.52% or 65,737 shares. Korea Investment invested in 1.10M shares. Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 0.24% or 849,952 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp invested in 0.14% or 4,526 shares.