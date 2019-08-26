Weiss Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 214,719 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 337,201 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 355,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 792,043 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 646,269 were reported by Fund Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 20,179 shares. Miles invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Td Asset Incorporated reported 258,205 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 50 shares. Whittier Trust Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Aperio Gru Llc has 227,146 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corp holds 168,800 shares. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 34,913 were reported by Torray Ltd Co. Cumberland stated it has 19,150 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 433,602 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.82 million shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau stocks can’t shake trade woes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 9,500 shares to 196,500 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance Ser owns 290 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Noesis Cap Mangement reported 39,025 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,634 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Financial Group, Ohio-based fund reported 984,194 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,941 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 25,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 255,500 shares in its portfolio. 65,413 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.76% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Kings Point Cap has 0.18% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,250 shares. First Republic Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 111,373 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 2.91M were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America De.