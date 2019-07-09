Weiss Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Cut by $28.88 Million Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 323,508 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 5.32M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

