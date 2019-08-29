Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) as Shares Rose; Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Meta Financial Group (CASH) by $2.06 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 108,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 932,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 31,066 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 9,444 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,555 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 42,567 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Raymond James & Associates invested in 170,204 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,083 shares. 17,826 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 50,300 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). South Dakota Council reported 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De owns 0.29% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 192,969 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 16,330 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Management Lp owns 471,530 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 10,300 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares to 61,458 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Etf.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. 2,500 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares with value of $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.