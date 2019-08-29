Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Capstead Mtg (CMO) by $8.65 Million as Share Price Declined; Cove Street Capital Trimmed Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Holding by $816,164 as Share Price Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The hedge fund held 568,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, down from 590,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 14,827 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 175,822 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dubai’s Averda Intl in talks with banks about potential IPO – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Welcomes Drone Delivery Canada as an International Designation Member – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street on the rise for third day after upbeat data – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nano One Granted Important Battery Material Patent in the US – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INTL FCStone Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 4,001 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability reported 12,500 shares. 144 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Art Advisors Limited Com reported 16,408 shares. Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.98% or 598,340 shares. Int Gru Incorporated has 11,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 10,882 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 611 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,961 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Cap Llc has invested 2.7% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.43M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 18,856 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 526,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Walmart CMO Barbara Messing steps down after a year on the job – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iBio and CC-Pharming Expand Business Collaboration in China – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Alteryx Names New CMO – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.