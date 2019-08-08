Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stake by $304,500; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Holding by $324,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 125,180 shares traded or 43.07% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares to 33.56M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,452 are owned by Osborne Partners Management Ltd. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Company reported 2,818 shares. Foundation Inc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 227,531 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,191 shares. Birinyi Assocs owns 6,323 shares. Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 5,696 shares. Hills Savings Bank Trust owns 16,287 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,821 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 38,278 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability has invested 2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Ltd Liability invested in 30,915 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 118,000 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 2.79M shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

