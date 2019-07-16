Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by $304,500 as Share Value Rose; Insight 2811 Has Lifted Its Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $557,700 as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 91,614 shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 6.55 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling Higher Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMC, CAT, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 200 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 75,059 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.61% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3.67M shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc reported 300,000 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 5.66M shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0.2% or 14.88 million shares. Community Natl Bank Na accumulated 0.01% or 625 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc reported 12,850 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 355,869 shares. 3.62M are held by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.62M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 50,116 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications invested in 0% or 500 shares. 6,400 are held by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp.