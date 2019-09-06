Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.76 Million as Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 348,491 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $294.02. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Richey Albert L, worth $69,500. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap has 4,935 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited reported 24,825 shares stake. Northern stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 33,467 shares. Webster Bankshares N A has 1,749 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 5,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Whitnell Company reported 258,544 shares stake. Assetmark stated it has 9,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited owns 694,396 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 373,226 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 13,104 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares to 114,423 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

