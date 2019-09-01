Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position; Bangor Savings Bank Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding as Market Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 473,961 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,587 shares to 27,649 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $633,200 were bought by Baker James C. On Friday, August 23 Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,000 shares.