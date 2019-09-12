Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Finisar (Put) (FNSR) as Stock Price Declined; Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding Lifted by Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 870,253 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,788 shares to 38,066 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

