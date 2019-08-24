Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose While Zacks Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 161,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,356 shares to 229,536 shares, valued at $43.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 85,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,968 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 161 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 71,851 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.99 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 807 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 471,479 shares. 410,683 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Registered Investment Advisor has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Counsel Pa reported 233,776 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 18.32 million shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 8,446 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 45,730 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kempner Cap Incorporated reported 28,200 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 98.62 million shares. 59,052 were reported by Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 18,665 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 180,215 shares. Cls Invests has 289,536 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company has 194,410 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 25,281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 23,894 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 4,450 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Investment holds 10,110 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 14,677 shares. Hl Financial Serv Lc invested in 0.09% or 359,077 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,227 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 17,323 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC).