Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Valuation Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Position by $4.82 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 40,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 40,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.40M shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 75 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 58,449 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Resolution Capital holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 645,994 shares. Da Davidson Co stated it has 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.53% or 17,421 shares. Goelzer Mgmt owns 50,322 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 4,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). American International Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 82,349 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.73% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 23,945 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 20 shares. First Bancshares has 31,437 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is About to Stomp on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: Growth Is Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty prices unsecured senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,943 shares to 36,382 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 158,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,561 shares, and cut its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2018.