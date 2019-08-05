Weiss Asset Management LP Increased Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased Its Position in Ares Capital Com (ARCC) as Stock Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 682,416 shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. On Wednesday, February 20 BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 61,783 shares. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 117,540 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 1.12 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 1.78 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 2.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 36,500 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Horan Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59 shares. Paw Cap reported 40,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has 118,199 shares. Bruni J V And has 7.52% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.38M shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 47,911 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of stock was bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M stated it has 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Glenmede Na reported 11,693 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 1.04 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 10,634 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Group Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison owns 13,823 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup owns 5,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,762 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisors Asset Inc owns 614,737 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 289,536 are held by Cls Invests Ltd.