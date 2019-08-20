Weiss Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 225,724 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 967,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 980,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 3.53M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares to 28,444 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

