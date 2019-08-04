Weiss Asset Management LP Holding In Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Was Raised; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.30 Million; Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 11,693 shares. California-based Covington Cap has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 406,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone invested in 0.05% or 33,467 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 144,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Comml Bank invested in 50,377 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 25,281 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 1,749 shares. Brown Advisory holds 152,437 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 9,029 shares. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates owns 73,421 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 20,000 shares to 32,100 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,467 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc owns 123,172 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Glob Ltd invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 918 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 109,417 were accumulated by Advisory. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,127 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 72.43M shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markston Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 2,655 shares. 68,966 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs reported 12,201 shares stake. Bamco Inc accumulated 3,187 shares. Thomasville Bank reported 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 56,285 shares.