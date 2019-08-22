Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Upped by $1.72 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Legg Mason (LM) Position by $454,329

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 16,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 83,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 66,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 156,760 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 362,576 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was bought by Baker James C.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 342,300 shares to 118,910 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 23,894 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 6.35 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. California-based Signature Estate And Advsr Lc has invested 1.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.76% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop Holding invested in 0.19% or 56,836 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 739,539 are held by First Foundation. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 1.04M shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 122,192 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 2.91M are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Camelot Portfolios accumulated 20,097 shares. Citigroup reported 5,800 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,537 shares.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Legg Mason Inc (LM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,002 shares to 12,517 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 4,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,001 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 7,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,339 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Limited reported 0.44% stake. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 107,172 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Co. Gam Holding Ag invested in 48,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William And Il reported 15,279 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 25,159 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).