Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) Lifted by $2.11 Million; Ametek (AME) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 58,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 148,882 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 90,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 2.87M shares traded or 259.81% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223,000, down from 7,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 1.24M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Frontier Corp by 482,400 shares to 302,300 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,000 shares, and cut its stake in Collier Creek Holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 25,981 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc accumulated 20,800 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 0.19% or 6,390 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Bahl And Gaynor reported 53,738 shares stake. Moreover, Thompson Management Incorporated has 0.83% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 148,882 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Susquehanna Intll Llp accumulated 61,121 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt reported 292,200 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 119,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 8,375 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 51,441 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63 million for 22.14 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tarbox Family Office invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 222,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc reported 0.33% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 5,050 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 409,079 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cim accumulated 0.26% or 8,280 shares. Modera Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Noesis Capital Mangement invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Commerce Financial Bank has 0.22% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 219,061 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.89% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 196,800 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

