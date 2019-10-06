Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined While H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.64 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 58,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 148,882 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 90,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.23 million shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.39 million shares traded or 93.38% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $200.27M for 5.36 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Corp by 27,454 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 329,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,270 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 20,800 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 141,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management reported 1.00 million shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 142 shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc holds 0% or 610 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 35,163 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.08M shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp stated it has 61,121 shares. Winfield Inc reported 9,267 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 2.63 million shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 176,243 shares. 6,200 are held by Parthenon Ltd Liability.