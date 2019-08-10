Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) Decreased by $658,193 as Stock Price Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Shares Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 525,527 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 1.19M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,893 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.15% or 251,316 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 169,175 are held by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 222,244 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 76,304 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corporation has 213,334 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.07% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 39,494 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 26,044 shares. Eagle Asset holds 287,158 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,435 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,469 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 19,138 shares stake. Numerixs Techs Inc holds 2,990 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 120,534 shares. Miles Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,933 shares. Tig Lc stated it has 0.16% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares stake. Amer Intl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Thompson Invest owns 110,770 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ameritas holds 0.01% or 5,140 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 59,382 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 46,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.