Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Has Raised by $16.50 Million; As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 278.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 50,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 68,265 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 18,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 2.98 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 1.48M shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 8,615 shares to 1,707 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP) by 83,217 shares to 281,796 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.