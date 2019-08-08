Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Green Square Capital Has Boosted Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $1.13 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.45 million shares traded or 250.01% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09 million shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Management has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mngmt Lc holds 1.48% or 40,975 shares. Provise Management Gp Limited holds 0.99% or 150,715 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.41 million shares. Rampart Invest Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 121,322 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Barr E S reported 0.84% stake. Monetary Management Gp Inc Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 10,700 shares. 514,349 are held by Nomura Holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,946 shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Notis. Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 153 shares. Strategic Fin holds 6,016 shares. Rwwm reported 1.06M shares. Bainco Intll accumulated 210,202 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 75,940 shares to 23,397 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,389 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).