Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Shares Were Volatile; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $420,147

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 281,032 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 8.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares to 22,830 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 257,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,285 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares to 162,664 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).