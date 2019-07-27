Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $1.62 Million; Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,373 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 93,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 342,300 shares to 118,910 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,842 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.