Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While Community Bank Of Raymore Upped Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 358,425 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was made by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares to 12,743 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,339 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

