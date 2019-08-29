Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million; Mastec (MTZ) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Cut Stake by $408,000

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 550,000 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 14,140 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 22,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 528,861 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares to 185,308 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 41,814 shares. Thompson Invest reported 0.08% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51,474 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 2,712 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,166 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 167 shares. Moreover, Elk Creek Prns Ltd Company has 1.4% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.76% or 73,291 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 6,763 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 45,100 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited reported 0.39% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 3,000 shares. Cornerstone has 448,321 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 44,582 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 23,894 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 13,104 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 21,970 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 808 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sit Inv Associates holds 60,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares, Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.84% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&R has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Telemus Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. $69,500 worth of stock was bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock.

