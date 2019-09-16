Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Position; Energous (WATT)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Energous Corp (WATT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 38 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and decreased stakes in Energous Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.42 million shares, down from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Energous Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 13 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) stake by 750% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp acquired 750,000 shares as Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR)’s stock declined 0.04%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 850,000 shares with $19.44 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Finisar Corp (Put) now has $2.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.63M shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 283,226 shares traded. Energous Corporation (WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $124.39 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 34.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation for 733,874 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc owns 431,660 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 239,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 53,634 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Fund Management Sa stated it has 16,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 76,212 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 142,117 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 4,938 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.16% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 877,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Ma has invested 0.14% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 159,807 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 365 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 104,157 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 46,831 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.03% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 91,061 shares. 32,097 are held by Verity Asset Mngmt.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Rh stake by 44,760 shares to 2,140 valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alberton Acquisition Corp stake by 495,818 shares and now owns 474,323 shares. Sprott Physical Gold & Silve was reduced too.

