Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) as Market Valuation Rose; Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Citigroup (C) (C) Position by $344,162; Stock Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc analyzed 5,551 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 130,624 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $37.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 244,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caxton Associate LP accumulated 30,444 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 27,681 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10,292 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Welch Ltd Liability Ny reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steinberg Asset Management holds 20,857 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 494,518 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 742,048 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 457,473 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ancora Advsr Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,724 shares. 41,616 are held by One Cap Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK).