Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) as Market Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted by $885,590 Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 54,762 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 2.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,439 shares to 43,029 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,196 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares to 331,898 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.