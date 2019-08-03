Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Stake by $998,928; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 186,512 shares traded or 34.83% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Modern Media Acquisition.