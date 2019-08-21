Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $1.97 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 12.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.08M, down from 14.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 5.16 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp analyzed 28,200 shares as the company's stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $815.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 8,513 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De holds 0.17% or 9,989 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 80,091 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Family Firm Inc owns 13,175 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 656,726 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,129 shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.54% or 22.71 million shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 246,969 shares. Sit Investment Incorporated has 210,866 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.69% or 89.60M shares. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated owns 167,311 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.7% or 39.34M shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.65% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut & accumulated 3.61% or 114,501 shares. 93,376 are owned by Chou Assoc Mgmt.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $4.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 was bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

