Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Stake by $998,928; Share Value Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.37 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 82,872 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 6.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,830 were reported by Vident Advisory. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.09% or 3,856 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.12% or 26,594 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 1.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.29% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.3% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 135,693 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Communication holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mirae Asset stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,635 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.14% or 43,320 shares in its portfolio.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,725 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.