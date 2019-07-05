Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding by $4.29 Million; Valuation Declined; Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 274,572 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 17,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, up from 450,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 373,826 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45M shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 80,000 shares to 64,250 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,240 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated reported 3.79 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 413,801 shares. Honeywell stated it has 84,269 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 43,523 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 177 were accumulated by Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Davis Selected Advisers reported 401,170 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 13.98M shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advsr Lc has invested 5.32% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 10,859 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 258,883 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

