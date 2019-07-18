Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Seabridge Gold (SA) by $4.29 Million; Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Its Holding in At&Tinc. (T) as Stock Price Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in At&Tinc. (T) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 19,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, up from 340,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in At&Tinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 29.14M shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 437,380 shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreensbootsallianceinc. by 56,165 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $98.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellsfargo&Co (NYSE:WFC) by 609,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,637 shares, and cut its stake in Novartisagsponadr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “This South Florida AT&T store is first in Florida to sell Magic Leap One – South Florida Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: AT&T Buys TCI For $31B – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,685 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 110,021 shares. 211,242 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 11.05M shares. 26,915 are owned by Rbo & Co Limited Liability Corp. Oxbow Advisors Limited Com accumulated 86,166 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 127,749 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 2.61M shares. California-based Churchill Mngmt Corp has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 30,379 are owned by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 131,996 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability accumulated 0.56% or 69,502 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 1.75M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 662,021 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale convicted in Brazil court for dam breach damages – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Azul: At Last, En Route To My Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Azul: Revisiting My Price Target After Stock Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spotify’s Big Data Spin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.