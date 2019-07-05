Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Holding by $998,928; Market Valuation Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Position in Northern Tr (NTRS) Has Lowered by $383,310 as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 41,061 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 6.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 4,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,142 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54M, down from 231,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 382,890 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on July, 24 before the open. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 0.58% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.72 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $372.85M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 1,625 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 240,672 shares. North American Corp has invested 0.11% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Van Eck Associates holds 815 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 45,128 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Cap Lp has invested 0.94% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). First Citizens Bancshares And Tru has 0.2% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 606,212 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 128,951 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.05% or 101,382 shares. Stearns Services Group stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 44,375 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 0.54% stake. Advisory Alpha has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 28,700 shares to 563,407 shares, valued at $663.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 188,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gru Lc invested in 13,865 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Stifel Fincl reported 236,228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Advsr Asset has 232,834 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Regions Finance reported 1,000 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 162,566 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 3,000 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 7,838 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 227,700 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 12,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shaker Fin Svcs Limited Company reported 343,923 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares to 33.56M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 107,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).

