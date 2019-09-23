Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Position; Evertec (EVTC) Sentiment Is 1.33

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 460,000 shares with $35.57M value, down from 590,000 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc (Call) now has $64.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 2.32 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Evertec Inc (EVTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 106 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 80 decreased and sold their equity positions in Evertec Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 54.13 million shares, up from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Evertec Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 24.37 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.29% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 254,613 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 1.98% invested in the company for 776,312 shares. The Illinois-based Continental Advisors Llc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 652,268 shares.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $30.94 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Resources has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.73% below currents $80.9 stock price. Dominion Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 12.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Ready Cap Corp stake by 188,611 shares to 477,266 valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc stake by 2.18 million shares and now owns 2.50 million shares. Thunder Bridge Acquisition L was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Grimes & Inc owns 10,916 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,720 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru accumulated 0.24% or 901,197 shares. Davis R M invested in 4,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,932 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 6,233 shares. Adirondack holds 3,628 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 254,101 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Citizens Bankshares Trust reported 0.15% stake. Schmidt P J Management Inc invested in 34,062 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 181,570 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 528 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 12,731 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.