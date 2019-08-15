Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position by $1.97 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Franklin Resources Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 33,736 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27.71M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 billion, down from 30.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 8.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 178,198 shares to 186,429 shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 107,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity.