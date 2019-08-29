Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position by $1.97 Million as Shares Rose; Howland Capital Management Has Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $4.10 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 68,371 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 59,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 347,509 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26M, up from 288,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 747,276 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,100 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 20,646 shares. Phocas Corp, California-based fund reported 140,977 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,794 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 12,797 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). State Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,009 shares. Northern Tru holds 116,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. $4.42M worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Friday, August 9.

