Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding by $8.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Roffman Miller Associates Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 158,430 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $362.65. About 1.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,451 shares to 148,962 shares, valued at $28.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 61,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.91 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

