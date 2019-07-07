Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Increased Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26.65M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.62 billion, up from 25.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 466,189 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tctc Lc holds 333,955 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 1.6% or 258,544 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 125,956 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 73,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Addison Cap has 13,823 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Coe Capital stated it has 24,825 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Company Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 36,394 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.02% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 194,410 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 800 were reported by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Moreover, Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Merger Corp by 864,500 shares to 335,499 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

