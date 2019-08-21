Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 5,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 9,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $227.65. About 16,354 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 13,646 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 65,100 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,329 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.01% or 246,199 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 63,302 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 38,464 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 3,232 shares. 5,785 are owned by Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc. Security National Tru invested in 1.12% or 18,335 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kwmg Limited Co owns 67 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y has invested 0.39% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 168,665 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company reported 1,269 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bristol John W & Commerce holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 509,719 shares. Institute For Wealth Management stated it has 1,503 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

