Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered by $729,800 Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 138,685 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 143,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 928,513 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 8,000 shares to 47,305 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 179,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.