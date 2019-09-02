Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake by $518,232; Share Price Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 153,776 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02M, up from 150,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 44,582 shares. Millennium Limited Co invested in 0% or 40,390 shares. Smith Moore Communications holds 0.04% or 10,557 shares in its portfolio. Robinson Cap Lc accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Pro holds 0% or 250 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,250 shares. L And S Advsrs owns 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 75,238 shares. 5,753 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 13,104 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 56,195 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 73,421 shares. Whittier Co reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 125,415 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11,693 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares to 28,444 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 257,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,285 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares to 134,957 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,913 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).