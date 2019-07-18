Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.62 Million; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Value Declined While Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased by $1.38 Million Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 258,844 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 16,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 70,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 1.00 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,444 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C also bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 15,000 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 15,400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 11,693 shares. Leavell Inc owns 22,469 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 18,227 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old Bancorporation In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 694,396 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 25,671 shares. Robinson Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,300 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 804,094 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $61.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.05% or 5,900 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj stated it has 10,638 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 10,598 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc has invested 0.4% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.16% or 6,862 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 46,959 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 157,000 shares. Motco accumulated 39 shares. Platinum Investment Management, Australia-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. 615,412 were accumulated by D E Shaw Co. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 48,572 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.2% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Captrust reported 428 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,279 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1,915 shares.