Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 642,815 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 473,961 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

