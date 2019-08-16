Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Seabridge Gold (SA) Position by $4.29 Million as Market Value Rose; As Louisiana (LPX) Market Value Rose, U S Global Investors Decreased Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 380,452 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 2.17 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45 million shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $33.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 471,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,322 shares to 10,769 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,820 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com. Goldman Sachs reported 6.84 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 70,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Advsr Asset Management reported 13,480 shares stake. Hightower Ltd has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 36,191 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 392,844 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Prospector Limited Co holds 0.09% or 23,200 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 191,893 shares. Frontfour Cap Gp Lc reported 1.98% stake. 82,555 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. Shelton Capital reported 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Invesco Ltd invested in 499,172 shares or 0% of the stock.