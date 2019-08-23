Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by $998,928 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Wade G W & Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 148.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 255,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 427,853 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 172,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 2.75 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.69 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05 million shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $40.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 11,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Management Inc reported 15,480 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 24,401 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0.05% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 300 shares. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.06% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advsr LP reported 162,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Advisers Incorporated reported 584,218 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 1,225 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 236,228 shares. Tompkins has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Private Wealth Lc has 227,700 shares.

