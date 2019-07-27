Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 92,401 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.21 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.21 million for 17.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

